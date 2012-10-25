Scare up some non-perishables Halloween night in Gananoque

|
Scare up some non-perishables Halloween night in GananoquePosted on Oct 25, 2012 by EMC News
EMC News - Everyone will agree that our basic needs are shelter, food and clothing. Yet many families, even those within our community, struggle with these basic needs. Websites...
Social media expert preaches 'balance' in how it gets used to parents, studentsPosted on Oct 25, 2012 by Conan De Vries
EMC News - For those who may send only an occasional text message or sporadically update a Facebook page, it can be a tall order keeping current as to the newest and greatest social networking technologies and on top of the ever-changing online environment in which people are spending more and more...
Brockville citizens group shuts down after three yearsPosted on Oct 25, 2012 by EMC News
EMC News - Citizens Brockville (CB) held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Members were provided with a portfolio update from guest speaker David Paul, Economic Development Director of the City of Brockville, followed by an explanation by Dr. Peter Pechan of the rationale behind the Innovation...
Two-vehicle crash claims life of area womanPosted on Oct 25, 2012 by EMC News
EMC News - Officers of the Leeds and 1000 Islands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing their investigation into a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the 1000 Islands Parkway at Ivy Lea Road that claimed the life of an area woman last Wednesday, Oct. 17.( A pick-up truck...
Regional economic development focus of next month's annual summitPosted on Oct 25, 2012 by EMC News
EMC News - Inspiring creativity and innovation is the theme for the much anticipated 2012 Economic Development Summit set for Friday, Nov. 30 at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. Area business leaders will tell their stories at the summit hosted each year by the Leeds Grenville Economic Development...
Future Aquatarium & RiverQuest will make region 'Stronger Together'
A first in Canada, 3M Canada receives ISO 50001 accreditation at Brockville tape manufacturing site
Summit provides vision of what tourism could be across this region
Shakespeare Festival nominated for Capital Critics Circle Award
CDSBEO 'OSAPAC in the Cloud' initiative aims to simplify access to IT services
Local group shines light on energy efficient lighting systems